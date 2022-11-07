AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 41-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a Subaru, according to police.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane.

Police say the driver of the Subaru was stopped at a stop sign and then proceeded to cross the road. That’s when the motorcyclist struck the Subaru’s left passenger door.

According to police, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and speed was a factor in the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.