RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol was involved in a pursuit early Thursday with a driver who wouldn’t stop.

It started on I-71 southbound in Richland County around 2:30 a.m.

According to OSHP, the driver began to pull over momentarily, then took off and went from I-71 to State Route 95 in Morrow County.

OSHP says the driver was swerving across lanes at a high rate of speed.

Stop sticks slowed the suspect vehicle. The passenger jumped out but was quickly taken into custody.

A pursuit along 71N before US 30 has traffic at a crawl. Stop sticks were used. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 7, 2022

The driver kept going.

OSHP intentionally forced the suspect vehicle into the guardrail to disable the car.

While that part was successful, the driver ran into a wooded area.

An OSHP helicopter directed troopers to the driver’s location, and he was eventually taken into custody.

He was identified as Justin Peterson, 32, of Cleveland.

Investigators say he had an active felony warrant for his arrest and was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

He was taken to the hospital.

Peterson’s charges will come from the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office.

The passenger was released with a summons for drug possession.