Speeding car crashes, kills two in Maple Heights: police

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating a crash that ended with two people dead and another person injured Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from police, at around 10:55 a.m., the department received a call of an accident on Broadway Ave. near Lee Road with three people inside the car, which had struck a pole.

Officers found the victims were still trapped inside and had to be removed by the Maple Heights Fire Department and other assisting agencies.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene; another person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation; however, police say speed was definitely a factor in the accident. “We urge all drivers to drive defensively and obey the speed limits,” the department said in the release.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information about it, you’re asked to please call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.