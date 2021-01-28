Speed limit reduced on I-90 in Lake County and other trouble spots on the roads

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The speed limit within I-90 Lake Effect Snow Corridor has been reduced Thursday morning.

The Lake County stretch of interstate has speed limits set at 60 mph for the morning commute due to visibility and road conditions.

LAKE COUNTY: The speed limit within the I-90 Lake Effect Snow Corridor has been reduced due to visibility and road conditions. Please be extra alert driving through this area and check https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD for updates. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/LUjSAPyVln — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 28, 2021

The change was made around 3 a.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation asks people to be extra alert driving through this area.

ODOT has been treating the roads throughout the night.

There are some other slick spots on the roads of which to take note Thursday morning.

Here are some potential trouble areas from OHGO:

IR 90 @ E. 140 th

SR 45 @ Rock Creek

SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line

SR 82/SR 5 @ SR 45

SR711 @ US 422

SR 528 @ SR 87

US 422 @ TR 188 River Rd.

US 422 @ SR 44

IR 71 @ Drake Rd.

IR 271 @ Medina Line Road

SR 21 @ Ridgewood Rd

IR 71 @ CR 40 Ryan Rd

IR 77 @ Belden Village Exit

IR 77 @ Killian Rd

IR 76 @ Portage/Summit County Line