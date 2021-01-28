Speed limit reduced on I-90 in Lake County and other trouble spots on the roads

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The speed limit within I-90 Lake Effect Snow Corridor has been reduced Thursday morning.
The Lake County stretch of interstate has speed limits set at 60 mph for the morning commute due to visibility and road conditions.
The change was made around 3 a.m.
The Ohio Department of Transportation asks people to be extra alert driving through this area.
ODOT has been treating the roads throughout the night.
There are some other slick spots on the roads of which to take note Thursday morning.
Here are some potential trouble areas from OHGO:
- IR 90 @ E. 140th
- SR 45 @ Rock Creek
- SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line
- SR 82/SR 5 @ SR 45
- SR711 @ US 422
- SR 528 @ SR 87
- US 422 @ TR 188 River Rd.
- US 422 @ SR 44
- IR 71 @ Drake Rd.
- IR 271 @ Medina Line Road
- SR 21 @ Ridgewood Rd
- IR 71 @ CR 40 Ryan Rd
- IR 77 @ Belden Village Exit
- IR 77 @ Killian Rd
- IR 76 @ Portage/Summit County Line