Speed believed to be factor in motorcycle fatality, Akron police report

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police report a 23-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the 300 block of East North Street around 2 a.m., police said, when the driver of the motorcycle missed a curve while heading eastbound, hitting a curb instead. The motorcycle then hit a guardrail and utility pole, with the man flying off and sustaining fatal injuries.

Police said the man was wearing a full-face helmet at the time of the crash, but that it came off.

At this time, police are not reporting the victim’s name and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to complete an autopsy.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the incident, police said. It is not yet known if alcohol was also a factor.

