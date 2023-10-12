[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District has barred the general public from its Friday football game against Euclid High School out of an “abundance of caution.”

The only fans allowed at the Friday, Oct. 13, game at Heights High, 13263 Cedar Road, will be family members of Heights High School Tigers and Euclid High School Panthers players, cheerleaders and members of the marching band, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the district.

Concerns over spectator safety due to school violence have put the Euclid team’s recent games in flux, FOX 8 News reported.

“Thank you for your understanding. And go Tigers!” the Heights High notice reads.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Get tickets here.

The district also released a set of guidelines for spectators at the Friday game:

Who can attend, and what do they need?

Tickets will only be available to the families of Heights High and Euclid’s football players, cheerleaders and marching band members.

Heights High or Euclid students who are guests MUST have their student ID to enter.

Middle school and elementary school siblings (and younger) can attend, but must be accompanied by, and remain with, an adult or legal guardian at all times.

Reminders for spectators

Spectators must stay in the bleachers during the game unless they are in line for concession stands.

There will be no entry after halftime.

Spectators are not allowed to access the football field before or after the game.

Parents are asked to pick their children up promptly at the conclusion of the game.