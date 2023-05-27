CLEVELAND (WJW) – Welcome to the weekend! Another rain-free day, adding a couple of degrees to our temperature forecast. Low to mid-70s with a few high clouds decorating.

If we continue on our “dry streak” we could end up with 25 days of rain-free conditions in the month. The last time we were that dry for that long during the month of May was 2007.

Clouds spread in late Saturday and will be more common Sunday due to a system coming in from the Carolina coastline. Most backyards will remain dry, areas south of RT. 30 have the best chance of a stray shower moving in. Timing after sundown.

Coverage Sunday night will be small. Any shower would be brief and light.

No weather worries for our picnics, parades, cookouts and ceremonies. Temps warming a couple of degrees each day and humidity staying in the comfort zone. Have a fun/safe Memorial Day!

Long range temperature outlook shows summer warmth late next week/first weekend of June then temperatures will trend below normal

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: