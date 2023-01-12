CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is hosting a drive-through food distribution Thursday afternoon featuring special guests from Northeast Ohio as part of a Day of Service in honor of MLK Day.

The Cleveland 3-Team Alliance, known as CL3, which is a partnership between the Browns, Cavaliers and Guardians, will join local law enforcement departments and local youth organizations to distribute food boxes.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Cleveland’s Muni Lot at 1500 South Marginal Road.

Pre-registration to the event is required. You can do that here.

Thursday’s Day of Service is an extension of the CL3’s “Conversations for Change” events, which

emphasize the partnership’s commitment to improving relationships between law enforcement and residents, particularly youth.

The drive-through food distribution going forward will be held at the Muni Lot on the second and fourth Thursday of the month, instead of every week like they’ve been doing.

Here are the upcoming dates to mark on your calendar: Jan. 26, Feb. 9 and Feb. 23.

If you need additional food assistance, call the food bank’s help center at 216-738-2067.