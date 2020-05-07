Special ‘welcome home’ ceremony held for teen who spent three months in the hospital

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — A special ceremony was held on Wednesday for Lake Catholic senior Susan Daly, who just got back home after spending three months in the hospital.

Family, friends, fellow students, and staff gathered in the parking lot of the Mentor Mall for a “surprise gauntlet.”

There were plenty of emotional moments as Susan and her family drove in between rows of familiar faces.

“I’m so grateful to have them all in my life. I can’t believe all those people showed up for me,” said Susan.

It’s been a tough fight for Susan these past few months.

“They diagnosed her with mono initially back in February. We went back to the hospital on the 26th and on the 27th, she was diagnosed with Guillian-Barre syndrome,” said Monica, her mother.

GBS is a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves.

Susan has been in rehab at various hospitals within the Cleveland Clinic.

“Her coming home is huge for the community. To see her coming through and waving, it is going a long way to help the community,” said Mark Crowley, president of LCHS.

Susan is doing much better now and plans on attending Ohio University this fall.

