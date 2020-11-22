Special tribute set up outside Hudson school to honor 7-year-old boy killed while riding bike

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — Dozens of volunteers spent their Sunday morning at Seton Catholic School in Hudson setting up a tribute to honor a seven-year-old boy who was killed while riding his bike earlier this month.

Heritage of Hudson spearheaded the “hug around Seton” to honor Vincent Baran who was a student at the school .

The 400 wooden images of children were placed around the school symbolic of a hug.

Several local businesses and alumni were involved in organizing the giant display of love.

Police say the crash happened on Nov. 7 when a 60-year-old woman attempted to turn east on to W. Streetsboro Street and struck the boy on his bike.

The driver has since been charged with two misdemeanor charges of vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield the right of way.

