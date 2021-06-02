Special prosecutor to handle murder case involving Cuyahoga County judge’s son

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above)

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– A special prosecutor was named to handle a murder case involving the son of a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge.

Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said a special prosecutor from Summit County was appointed in Omnisun Azali‘s case to, “Eliminate any appearance of a conflict of interest.”

Azali is the son of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams.

The special prosecutor will oversee the investigation and review for potential charges.

Euclid police arrested Azali Wednesday on a murder charge after his wife Mwaka was found shot to death inside their Euclid home.

Attorney Jeffrey Saffold, who represents Azali, said, “This is a case of self defense.”

Bond was set at $1 million. Euclid Municipal Court Officials confirmed to the I-Team Wednesday that Azali posted bond. It is unknown when he will be released from jail.