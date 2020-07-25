Special procession held to honor tow truck driver killed while helping motorist on turnpike

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A special procession was held on Saturday to honor the life of a tow truck driver who was killed on the Ohio Turnpike.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Eric Ackerman, 44, who worked for Interstate Towing, responded the scene of a disabled vehicle on July 21. He and the driver were outside of their vehicles when they were hit by a pickup truck.

Investigators say Ackerman was wearing a reflective vest at the time of the crash and his wrecker had its overhead emergency lights activated.

The name of the other driver killed has not been released.

Those in the tow truck community wanted to find a way to pay tribute to him, so they organized a procession with tow trucks in Erie County. More than 150 tow trucks took part in the ride along with local law enforcement.

“We @ Danners Towing did not know the driver personally, but are always there for anyone in the Towing industry supporting the tow truck brothers & sisters who risk their lives every day helping others,” Danners Towing told FOX 8.

Under state law, drivers are required to move over or slow down when passing by any vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road.

