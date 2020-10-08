Special guest stars announced for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction will look much different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of the traditional ceremony, which was scheduled for May, a special presentation will air on HBO Nov. 7 to honor the inductees.

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

T.Rex

Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees – Jon Landau and Irving Azoff

The special will feature many big names, including Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Bruce Springteen, Ringo Starr and Dave Grohl.

They will speak on how the inductees have impacted their lives and careers.

“We’re honored to come together with this distinguished group of musicians and artists to celebrate our 2020 class of Inductees,” said Joel Peresman, President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “While this year’s program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists.”

The Induction will start at 8 p.m. on HBO and can be streamed on HBO Max. The radio simulcast can be heard at the same time on SiriusXM’s Classic Vinyl (channel 26), VOLUME (channel 106), and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio (channel 310).

