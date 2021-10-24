Special football play honors Chippewa student with special needs

DOYLESTOWN – Under the Friday night lights, a new player led the Chippewa Chipps onto the field for senior night.

16-year-old Trent Bennett, sporting number 32, was an honorary team captain for the game.

“He’s never been able to experience scoring a touchdown, getting a basket in basketball, hitting a baseball. He’s never been able to experience any of it,” older brother Brett Bennett said.

Brett, a senior, did not want Down syndrome to keep Trent from sharing in the game.

“I just thought it would be special to have him be able to experience scoring a touchdown on our senior night here,” Brett said.

With some help from the coaches, before Chippewa’s final home game against Waynedale, the team ran a special play.

As the crowd cheered, the team handed off the ball to Trent, who made a 40-yard run to score a touchdown. The rest of the team ran to meet Trent in the endzone after the play.

“It was pretty awesome, magical,” father Jerry Bennett said. “Gives you that goosebump feeling.”

The moment had fans and the team celebrating.

“Seeing him in the endzone celebrating with us was really special,” senior Aiden Hanna said.

It was an unforgettable night for the Bennett family and the tight-knit community.

“It’s just been a little dream of both the boys to make that happen,” mom Amanda Bennett said. “So, it was really special to get to see that play out last night.”

For Brett and Trent, it was a dream come true.

“It felt really special to have it happen, and I enjoyed every little second of it, especially the celebration,” Brett said.

While the play before the start of the game was a winning play for all, Chippewa lost the game to Waynedale, 49-48.