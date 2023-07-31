(WJW) – A free event will mark the next era for Playhouse Square.

“Marquee Moments” will take place on September 28 and will celebrate the lighting of Playhouse Square’s newest marquees and digital installation.

The marquees on Euclid Avenue have been upgraded over the decades, evolving with technology, and this next era adds music and combines the latest lighting and video capabilities.

Credit: Playhouse Square

Organizers say the same company, The Barnycz Group, that had worked on lighting in Times Square, Las Vegas, and the GE Chandelier in Playhouse Square, also worked on this latest project.

Playhouse Square organizers say they understand the essential role light plays in the theater and the vibrancy of a downtown district.

“Playhouse Square was saved by the community, for the community,” said Playhouse Square President & CEO Craig Hassall in a press release. “Now, we invite the community to celebrate the bright possibilities ahead as we continue to build on the vision of drawing visitors, businesses, and residents to the vibrant district that is Playhouse Square. Through our new marquees and upgraded digital media network, we are elevating the experience of coming to a show by adding even more vibrancy to Euclid Avenue. We have some delightful surprises in store and can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

The event will take place on September 28 at 5:30 p.m. on Euclid Avenue, outside of the theaters.

Organizers say performances by multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer and local artists will lead up to the dazzling finale when the new marquees and digital installation light up.

No tickets are needed.