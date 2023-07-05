(WJW) – The IRS is issuing a warning about a new fraudulent scheme that attempts to trick people into revealing their personal information.

The scam begins with a seemingly innocuous delivery service package arriving at the recipient’s doorstep.

The package includes a letter with the IRS masthead and wording that the notice is “in relation to your unclaimed refund.”

Like many scams, the letter includes contact information and a phone number that do not belong to the IRS. But it also seeks a variety of sensitive personal information from taxpayers – including detailed pictures of driver’s licenses and banking details.

Here are some tips from the IRS:

Be wary of unexpected or unsolicited packages: Exercise caution when receiving packages from unfamiliar or suspicious sources, especially if they request personal information. Verify the legitimacy: Contact the delivery service provider directly to confirm the authenticity of any unusual delivery requests before providing any personal information. Protect personal information: Never share sensitive data, such as bank account details or photographs, in response to unsolicited requests or suspicious communications. Report suspicious activity: If individuals encounter this or any other fraudulent scheme, they should promptly report it to the IRS, their state tax agency, or the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

The IRS wants to remind people that the agency never asks for personal information through email, text messages, or social media platforms.

Additionally, the IRS does not utilize unconventional delivery services to obtain sensitive data.