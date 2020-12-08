Special delivery! FedEx helps get rescued mountain lion cubs from California to the Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Three rescued mountain lion cubs are getting settled in at their new home at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

FedEx helped get them there safely from California this week.

The cubs were rescued from the wildfires in California.

A male cub named Captain Cal was found wandering alone by firefighters in September.

He was treated at the Oakland Zoo for severe burns and a hurt limb.

He was introduced to two sister cubs found after another California wildfire.

The Oakland Zoo shared a video of their special cargo on their way to Ohio.

They say FedEx provided complimentary transport for the three cubs and their caregivers.

What a journey they had!

The Oakland Zoo says the trio started at the zoo, then onto Oakland International Airport, and arrived at the Columbus Zoo by dinnertime.

The Columbus Zoo will be introducing the cubs to its mountain lion Jessie, who is 17 years old and blind.

They’ll be residents in the zoo’s North America habitat.

The sister cubs will be named in the weeks ahead.