Special assistant to Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson charged with rape, sexual battery

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A special assistant to Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has been charged with allegedly raping a 19-year-old, FOX 8 has learned.

The city’s Government and International Affairs Manager Alexander Lackey, 35, was secretly indicted by a grand jury March 22, Cuyahoga County court documents revealed.

Lackey, who was hired by the city in 2014, is charged with the following offences, ranging from a first-degree misdemeanor to first-degree felonies:

Five counts rape

Three counts sexual battery

One count domestic violence

The public information officer for the county persecutor’s office, Tyler Sinclair, said they believed Lackey posed a flight risk if he had found out about his indictment.

Sinclair said that Cleveland police were called to Lackey’s residence on Broxton Avenue back on Jan. 6 for a report of domestic abuse. A 19-year-old victim was then reportedly taken to the hospital. After an investigation, detectives found that the victim had been assaulted multiple times by Lackey between Oct. 2018 and Dec. 2020.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Lackey, Sinclair said.

The city released a statement Wednesday regarding Lackey, saying that he is on leave with pay:

The City of Cleveland was made aware of felony charges against Government and International Affairs Manager Alex Lackey. On Monday, March 29, 2021, pursuant to Civil Service Rule 9.20 (B), Alex Lackey was relieved of duty with pay for allegations of misconduct until the pre-disciplinary hearing is held. A pre-disciplinary hearing has been rescheduled for the week of April 12. The City of Cleveland will maintain the confidentiality and privacy of all City employees until due process is afforded and/or the matter is adjudicated. All other inquiries on this matter should be referred to Mr. Lackey’s attorney. City of Cleveland