Special assistant to Cleveland mayor enters not guilty plea on charges of raping a teenager

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A special assistant to Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, who is charged with rape, sexual battery, and domestic violence, entered a plea of not guilty Friday morning.

Alexander Lackey. Photo courtesy Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office

Alexander Lackey, 35, turned himself in after a secret indictment charged him in the case.

He is the City’s Government and International Affairs Manager.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office says Cleveland police were called to Lackey’s residence on January 6.

A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital, according to prosecutors.

They say detectives found the victim had been assaulted multiple times by Lackey between October 2018 and December 2020.

In court Friday, the state argued that Lackey was a flight risk, saying he had contacts at the Mexican consulate.

The defense argued he has no prior record.

The judge set his bond at $100,000 and said Lackey would have to surrender his passport and be on a GPS tracking device.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 19.

Lackey was indicted on March 22 on 9 charges including:

Five counts rape

Three counts sexual battery

One count domestic violence

Lackey is on leave with pay.

The city released a statement Wednesday.

The City of Cleveland was made aware of felony charges against Government and International Affairs Manager Alex Lackey. On Monday, March 29, 2021, pursuant to Civil Service Rule 9.20 (B), Alex Lackey was relieved of duty with pay for allegations of misconduct until the pre-disciplinary hearing is held. A pre-disciplinary hearing has been rescheduled for the week of April 12. The City of Cleveland will maintain the confidentiality and privacy of all City employees until due process is afforded and/or the matter is adjudicated. All other inquiries on this matter should be referred to Mr. Lackey’s attorney. City of Cleveland