SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Paul Pelosi, husband of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, was attacked inside the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, according to the Speaker’s office.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the Speaker’s office, stated in a press release. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

The San Francisco Police Department did not respond to a KRON4 News request for comment for this report.

Paul Pelosi, 82, is a businessman who owns Financial Leasing Services Inc. A San Francisco native who attended St. Ignatius High, Pelosi married Nancy D’Alesandro on Sept. 7, 1963. They have five children. Their home is in San Francisco’s ritzy Pacific Heights neighborhood, near Alta Plaza Park. Nancy Pelosi has represented most of San Francisco in the House since 1987.

On Jan. 1, 2021, in the lead-up to the violent insurrection at the United States Capitol, the house was vandalized, according to San Francisco police, who stated to KRON4 News at the time that “unidentified suspect(s) had painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig’s head on the sidewalk.”

Mr. Pelosi’s brother, Ron, a former uncle-by marriage to Gov. Gavin Newsom, was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for 12 years. He was president of the board from 1978 to 1980, and represented the Sunset neighborhood.

Mr. Pelosi was arrested in May for driving under the influence of alcohol in Napa County. He pled guilty and was sentenced to three years probation as well as given fines and restitution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.