‘Sparkly-eyed gem’: Celebrities take to social media to honor actress Kelly Preston after death

(WJW) — Celebrities are taking to social media to honor actress Kelly Preston after news of her death.

Preston, 57, passed away Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Her husband, actor John Travolta, confirmed her death on social media late Sunday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta said of his wife of 28 years. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

Preston had a lengthy career on film and television and at times appearing in films with her husband. They had three children together.

After news of her death, many took to social media with tributes to Preston.

Kelly Preston.

Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think.

Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.

I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem.

Love to her family.

R.I.P — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 13, 2020

I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. 🙏 RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/yRqOmI3CjW — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2020

Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/DndcfOtlOn — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 13, 2020

I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, “For Love of The Game.” We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly. #RestInPeace🙏🏼 https://t.co/szGCXxAxyI — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) July 13, 2020

RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss. — Spencer Breslin (@Spencerbreslin) July 13, 2020

Such sad news about Kelly Preston. She & John Travolta had one of the most enduring (29 year) Hollywood marriages & were two of the nicest, most genuine people in the business. Gutted for him. pic.twitter.com/eTi6ljGEPz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 13, 2020

Loving thoughts for 9 year old Benjamin, 20 yr old Ella and John Travolta also the Preston family. May you rest in peace beautiful, talented Kelly Preston. https://t.co/Rj9Lth4kcP — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 13, 2020

In January 2009, Jett Travolta, 16, died after a seizure at the family’s vacation home in the Bahamas. The death touched off a court case after an ambulance driver and his attorney were accused of trying to extort $25 million from the actors otherwise they would release sensitive information about their son’s death.

Travolta testified during a criminal trial that ended in a mistrial and was prepared to testify a second time, but decided to stop pursuing the case. He cited the severe strain the case and his son’s death had caused the family.

Both Preston and Travolta returned to acting, with Preston’s first role back in the Nicholas Sparks adaptation, “The Last Song,” which starred Miley Cyrus and her future husband, Liam Hemsworth.

They had two other children, daughter Ella Bleu in 2000 and son Benjamin in 2010.

Ella paid tribute to her mother on Instagram:

I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you.

Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what.

Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.

