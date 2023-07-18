*Attached video: Fox Recipe Box: Beef chopped cheese sandwich

(WJW) – The makers of SPAM have announced the latest permanent addition to their family of products! SPAM Maple Flavored.

This sweet and sweet and savory flavor marks the first permanent addition to SPAM’s flavor lineup since 2015, bringing the brand’s varieties up to 11 flavors.

“For 86 years, the SPAM brand has introduced a unique variety of products, aligning our great flavors with consumer trends and feedback,” said Lisa Selk, vice president of marketing for the SPAM brand. “When recent research showed a resurgence of cooking breakfast at home and an unwavering consumption of maple products, we knew it was time to create SPAM maple-flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can’t wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond.”

You can soon find maple-flavored SPAM at grocery stores nationwide and on the SPAM, Amazon or Walmart websites.

For inspiration on how to best prepare and serve this new flavor of SPAM, and to follow recipes such as the SPAM Maple Flavored Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, SPAM Maple Flavored Poutine, or SPAM Maple Flavored Roasted Brussels Sprouts, visit the SPAM website.