ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Department is warning motorists that oversized loads carrying Blue Origin spacecraft components will cause temporary road closures over the next couple of days.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, motorists in Huron City, Huron Township, and Milan Township can expect road closures at various times of the day on Tuesday, August 16, and Wednesday, August 17.

The post explains the spacecraft components will be transported from the NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility to the Huron docks.

The transports are scheduled to take place sometime between 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on both days.

The components will travel eastbound from the NASA gate on Mason Road, just west of the Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE) Career Center, to River Road, and then north on River Road to the docks.

Due to the size of the loads, parts of Mason and River Roads will temporarily close. Officials say this will include major intersections, such as US-250 and State Route 13 at Mason Road, and US-6 at River Road.

Motorists should plan accordingly and are asked to take alternate routes.