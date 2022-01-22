Space heater reportedly started Elyria house fire, causing estimated $25K in damage

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — An unattended space heater is reportedly the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Elyria Saturday morning, firefighters said.

The Elyria Fire Department was called to a two-and-a-half story home on the 400 block of Kenyon Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Fighting the blaze in extremely cold temperatures, firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the premises, and said the first floor retained limited damage.

The space heater was reportedly sitting by combustible items at the time of the fire. The damage is reportedly estimated around $25,000, the Elyria Fire Department confirmed.

As ever, residents are reminded to make sure their smoke detectors are fully operational and to never keep a space heater running while not in a room.

