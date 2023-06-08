CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s a new bipartisan push to relocate U.S. Space Command headquarters, including Space Force, to Ohio.

“We are ready to do this, we have the wherewithal in Ohio it makes sense and we’re making the best case to the Air Force if they decide to open the process beyond Alabama,” said U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Cleveland.

The senator, a Democrat, took to the Senate floor Thursday to make the pitch. Along with Brown, the effort is led by U.S. Rep. David Joyce, a Republican.

In a letter sent this week to the president, in addition to secretaries of Defense and the Air Force, and a Space Force chief, Ohio lawmakers said the state’s one-of-a-kind facilities enable NASA, the Department of Defense and other agencies to conduct specialized research and testing that “cannot be performed anywhere else in the world.”

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton along with NASA facilities in Cleveland and Sandusky are referenced in the letter as assets, along with Ohio’s historic roots in aviation and space innovation.

“We’re the state with John Glenn and Neil Armstrong, two national heroes, pioneers,” said Brown. “We were the Wright brothers. We have a huge Air Force base. We have NASA Glenn, one of only 10 in the country.”

The letter goes on to state the move would be an opportunity to reimagine what is possible for both military space power as well as the ability to deter threats. Brown said Ohio is ready to meet space-related national security challenges that face the U.S. now and in the future.

“We’re ready to compete, and if we don’t get the entire Space Force, we will get units; training units potentially in Ohio. And if we don’t get anything, we’ve helped to put Ohio on the map as one of the major aerospace states in the country,” said Brown.