Southwest joins other airlines in banning emotional support animals

DALLAS (WJW) — Southwest Airlines has joined several other U.S. air carriers in banning emotional support animals on flights.

According to a new policy announced Monday, beginning March 1, 2021 the airline will no longer transport emotional support animals.

Trained service dogs will still be permitted to travel.

This new policy reflects a recent Department of Transportation regulation stating that airlines aren’t required to treat emotional support animals as service animals.

“We applaud the Department of Transportation’s recent ruling that allows us to make these important changes to address numerous concerns raised by the public and airline employees regarding the transport of untrained animals in the cabins of aircraft,” Steve Goldberg, Southwest Airlines senior vice president of operations and hospitality, said in a press release.

Southwest is still offering its pets program which allows customers to travel with some animals for an additional charge. However, these animals must meet all applicable requirements regarding in-cabin stowage and species.

Delta, United, Alaska, JetBlue and American Airlines have also banned emotional support animals on their flights.