CLEVELAND (WJW) — Southwest Airlines flights were delayed on Tuesday evening after the company had issues with their weather data system.

In a statement to FOX 8, the airline says their third-party vendor, IBM, experienced a brief outage in their service that provides weather data prior to Southwest dispatching flights.

“Our Teams worked to minimize customer impact and we anticipate only minor delays for the remainder of the evening,” Southwest Airlines said. “We encourage customers to check their flight status at Southwest.com.”

If you have a Southwest Airlines flight on Wednesday, it’s best to check your flight status before you go. You can do that here or here.