DALLAS, Texas (WJW) – Southwest Airlines announced Wednesday that it is promotional Companion Pass offer is back.

Rapid Rewards Members can bring a friend for free.

Rapid Rewards Members who register, book, and fly can earn a limited-time, promotional Companion Pass for travel between January and March 2023.

Here are the stipulations:

Act quickly and register for the promotion starting Sept. 7 through Sept. 8, 2022; Purchase a Southwest revenue flight (one round trip or two one-ways), starting today through, Sept. 8, 2022; Travel on one of those booked reservations from Sept. 6 through Nov. 17, 2022. Companion flies free with you Jan 4. – March 4, 2023

It’s free to sign up for Rapid Rewards.

“We know that flexibility and ease have become even more important for our Customers, and this offer is a way to remind our Members about the unique benefits of our award-winning Rapid Rewards program,” said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing Loyalty & Products at Southwest Airlines. “We’re thrilled to bring back this popular offer, making it easier for new and loyal customers to travel with their special someone.”

The Companion Pass allows qualifying Customers to designate one person to fly with them, free of airline charges (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) every time the Customer purchases or redeems points for a flight.

Visit Southwest.com® for the full list of terms and conditions.