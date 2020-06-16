Southwest Airlines refutes phony Facebook post promising free flights

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Southwest Airlines is not offering free flights from a Facebook post.

The post from a phony page, called Southwest Air, was widely circulated on social media on Tuesday. It claimed the first 500 people who shared the image would get a free roundtrip flight to the destination of their choice.

It had nearly 200,000 shares.

Southwest Airlines responded on its verified page.

“While we do offer very LOW fares, we are not currently offering FREE flights, as some of you may have seen on a fraudulent page. Always be sure to look for that little blue checkmark next to our page name, and make sure not to provide any of these scam pages with your personal information,” the airline said.