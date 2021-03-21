South Euclid standoff ends peacefully

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– A standoff in South Euclid came to a peaceful end Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to an alarm at a business at South Green Road and Monticello Boulevard Sunday morning. Police said an armed man broke into the storefront and was distraught.

The crisis negotiator team and Chagrin Valley Command Center responded to the scene to help resolve the situation. The man’s family also worked with police.

The area was closed for a portion of the day until the situation was safely resolved.