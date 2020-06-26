South Euclid police searching for missing 73-year-old man with dementia

*See our report above on another man from Euclid who is also missing.*

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for the public’s helping finding a missing man who has dementia and other serious medical conditions.

According to missing persons report, 73-year-old Cornell Johnson left his home on foot around 12:30 p.m. Friday and never returned. He resides on Eastway Road.

Courtesy of South Euclid Police Department

Johnson is 5’11”, 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is encouraged to call 911 or the South Euclid Police Department.

