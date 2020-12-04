South Euclid police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid police are searching for a missing teenager.

According to the department, Mahjea Morris, 15, reportedly ran away from home.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. No other details about her were provided.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 216-381-1234.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: