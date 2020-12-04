SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid police are searching for a missing teenager.
According to the department, Mahjea Morris, 15, reportedly ran away from home.
She is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. No other details about her were provided.
Anyone with information should call the police department at 216-381-1234.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Few light flurries, colder-than-average temperatures
- Four more coronavirus deaths in Cleveland
- South Euclid police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
- Not all the same: FDA says consumers should avoid using certain types of hand sanitizer
- Big Time Sports: Critical games on the schedule as ‘Champions Week’ approaches