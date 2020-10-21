South Euclid police searching for 77-year-old man who suffers from dementia

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid police are searching for a 77-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

According to the department, John Jackson left his home on Colony Rd. around 4 p.m. and never came back.

He is said to be driving a white 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with plate number FLG1259.

(The photo below is not his actual vehicle)

Courtesy of South Euclid police (Not his actual vehicle)

Jackson is 5’5″, weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a brown pair of Skechers, a blue long sleeve shirt and a green jacket.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: