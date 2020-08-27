SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing.
According to the department, Zakiyaah Hunt left her foster home on July 27 and has not returned.
Police said she may be in the East Cleveland area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-381-1234.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- South Euclid police searching for 15-year-old girl reported missing
- Hundreds of kids spent seven weeks at camp without a single case of COVID-19
- 5 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in City of Cleveland
- Authorities identify Wisconsin officer who they say shot Jacob Blake
- WATCH – Night 3 of the Republican National Convention