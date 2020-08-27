South Euclid police searching for 15-year-old girl reported missing

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to the department, Zakiyaah Hunt left her foster home on July 27 and has not returned.

Police said she may be in the East Cleveland area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-381-1234.

