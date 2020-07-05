South Euclid police officer rescues dog from hot car, owner charged for cruelty to animals

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A 62-year-old woman is charged with cruelty to animals after leaving her small dog in a hot car on June 30.

According to the South Euclid Police Department, an officer on patrol spotted the dog attempting to jump out of the car at Petsmart on Cedar Road. The vehicle was unoccupied and the current temperature was 86 degrees.

The officer ran the license plate and attempted to locate the owner but was unable to do so. He then decided to remove the dog through the window.

Body camera footage shows the dog panting as it was carried to the officer’s cruiser. The officer said in the report that it immediately began chugging water.

The owner was at a restaurant nearby and showed up a short time later.

According to AKC.org, the inside of a vehicle parked in 70 degree weather can reach 100 degrees in just 20 minutes. On very hot days, temperatures inside parked cars can climb to 140 degrees in less than one hour.

