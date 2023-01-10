SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in a stabbing in South Euclid.

South Euclid police said a felonious assault warrant has been issued for Hubie Von Frazier, 18. Police believe Frazier stabbed DMichael Jamaal Benjamin of Cleveland multiple times Monday evening.

“On Monday, January 9, 2023, South Euclid Officers responded to the area of Sheffield Road and Prasse Road for a report of a male bleeding in the street and asking for help,” a South Euclid Police media release states. “When officers arrived, they determined that the male had multiple stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old DMichael Jamaal Benjamin of Cleveland. “

Police added that the investigation revealed that Benjamin was involved in an argument with Frazier at a home on Prasse Road.

Frazier is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who knows of Frazier’s whereabouts should contact the South Euclid Police Department as soon as possible.