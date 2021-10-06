South Euclid police issue warrant for suspect in fatal stabbing incident

**Related Video Above: A previous report of the incident.**

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Police are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a fatal incident in South Euclid Monday evening.

Officers were called to Sheffield Road near Ardmore Road just after 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Once there, police said they found one victim, who was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

The victim, who was 30 years old, has now been identified as Xavier Pickens of Akron. Police said that while they were called to the area for shots fired, the man died from a stab wound to the torso.

A warrant has now been issued for 32-year-old Riley Wayne Buckhanon, who is a suspect in the incident.

Photo courtesy South Euclid police

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call detectives at 216-691-4254.