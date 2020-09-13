South Euclid police investigating after dog found malnourished, covered in pink paint

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid police are investigating after a dog was found malnourished and covered in pink paint.

According to the department’s Facebook post, Notre Dame College students spotted the animal near College Road this morning.

It is now in the care of police. Attempts have been made to remove the paint.

Officers are working to track down the personal responsible for harming the dog.

“We would like to hold the individuals who did this accountable, and reunite the dog with their original owner (provided of course the original owner isn’t the person(s) who painted and malnourished the dog).”

Anyone with information is asked to email JDiLillo@sepolice.us.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: