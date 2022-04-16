SOUTH EUCLID – Police are investigating the death of a 10-year-old child.

According to South Euclid police they received a call about a deceased child at a Bexley Boulevard home around 5:30 Friday evening. Police arrived at the home and found the child.

Agents with the State Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting officers with the investigation to determine “the circumstances which led to the juvenile’s death.”

Police say they are not releasing any further information at this time and their deepest sympathies go out to the family.