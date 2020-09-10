South Euclid police asking for public’s help finding missing 15-year-old girl

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to the department, Mahjea Morris is considered a runaway.
No other details about her were made available.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police at 216-381-1234.
