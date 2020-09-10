South Euclid police asking for public’s help finding missing 15-year-old girl

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- With the deadline just weeks away and billions of dollars at stake, the push is on to make sure everyone completes the 2020 U.S. Census.

With Cuyahoga County lagging behind and Cleveland ranked worst in the country for self-response among cities its size, new efforts are underway to increase participation.

A drive was held Thursday morning at the Salvation Army in East Cleveland to get more people counted.

“The 2020 Census is so important for your community’s future,” said U.S. Census Bureau Spokesperson Virginia Hyer. “It takes about ten minutes of your time and lasts for ten years.”

Census data determines representation in Congress and billions of dollars in federal funding for assistance programs, infrastructure projects, healthcare and more.

“We need to know how many people live in Cleveland, so you all get the political representation and funding that you all need to succeed,” Hyer said.