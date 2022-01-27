South Euclid man arrested in beating death of 91-year-old mother

(Previous coverage of this story in the video player above.)

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– A South Euclid man was arrested for murdering his 91-year-old mother.

Marcus Henry, 50, was taken into custody at about 10 a.m. Thursday and is facing a murder charge.

Police said his elderly mother, Essie Henry, was severely beaten to death. Her body was found in a bush at Warrensville Center and Colony roads in South Euclid on Nov. 4, when police responded to a welfare check. Police told FOX 8 Henry lived across the street from where she was found.

Marcus Henry (courtesy: South Euclid Police Dept.)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner listed her cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Essie’s daughter previously spoke to the FOX 8 I-Team and said the family is heartbroken.

“Our mother was a true beacon of light to our family, friends and many that loved her,“ her daughter Balinda Henry-Profitt has said. “We want the community to know that she was a woman of faith, courage and conviction.”

Marcus Henry is due in court soon.