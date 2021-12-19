South Euclid Fire Department warns of space heater dangers following morning blaze

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The South Euclid Fire Department reports a Sunday morning blaze took place after a space heater was plugged into an extension cord.

The department’s investigative team said the cord, which was low grade, became overloaded.

“It’s very important as it gets colder and we are using space heaters that they are properly plugged into an electrical outlet and not powered with extension cords,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The department did not say if anyone was injured in the fire but said occupants kept their bedroom doors closed, which kept many of their things protected.

People are also asked to remember to keep their smoke alarms up to date throughout their home.