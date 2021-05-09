South Carolina observing Confederate Memorial Day on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC – JULY 8: The Confederate battle flag flies at the South Carolina state house grounds July 8, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. South Carolina lawmakers will continue the debate today on whether to remove the flag from the capitol grounds. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJW) — South Carolina government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Confederate Memorial Day.

According to the state’s Department of Administration, Confederate Memorial Day is a recognized holiday throughout South Carolina. It is observed on May 10.

The state selected May 10 in honor of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson who died on that date in 1863, the Associated Press reports. It is also the day Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union troops in 1865.

The news outlet says South Carolina is among several states that celebrate Confederate Memorial Day, including Alabama and Mississippi who both observed the holiday last month.