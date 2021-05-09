South Carolina observing Confederate Memorial Day on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJW) — South Carolina government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Confederate Memorial Day.
According to the state’s Department of Administration, Confederate Memorial Day is a recognized holiday throughout South Carolina. It is observed on May 10.
The state selected May 10 in honor of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson who died on that date in 1863, the Associated Press reports. It is also the day Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union troops in 1865.
The news outlet says South Carolina is among several states that celebrate Confederate Memorial Day, including Alabama and Mississippi who both observed the holiday last month.