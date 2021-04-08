South Carolina killings: Doctor and children among 5 found dead in home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP/WJW) — Authorities say a suspect has been found after an hours-long search for the attacker in a South Carolina shooting Wednesday evening that left five people, including two children and a prominent doctor, dead.

The York County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies responded to a call Wednesday of multiple people shot.

The York County coroner’s office says 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie were pronounced dead at the scene along with their grandchildren 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie. A fifth victim, 38-year-old James Lewis was found dead outside the home.

Sadly 5 people have died as a result of the shooting. Dr. Robert Lesslie & his wife, Barbara Lesslie were both found in the home & died as a result of gunshot wounds, as well as their 2 grandchildren. James Lewis of Gastonia, was working at the home & died from gunshot wounds — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 8, 2021

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, the York County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found in a nearby home.

UPDATE: We have IDed the person we feel is responsible for the shooting on Marshall Rd. We found him in a nearby house. There is no active threat to the community. Detectives are still in the area serving a search warrant & investigating this tragic event. #YCSONews — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 8, 2021

The suspect has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.