South Carolina authorities expected to say how missing 6-year-old girl, neighbor were killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are expected to provide details Tuesday in the death of a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard after school last week.

Faye Marie Swetlik went missing Monday. Her body was foundy Thursday in the woods between her home and an auto parts store moments before a neighbor was found dead in his home. Police said her body hadn’t been there for long.

The corpse of Coty Scott Taylor, 30, was found in his residence about 150 feet from the girl’s house. Police actually spoke with Taylor, who had no criminal history, soon after Faye went missing.

Investigators said they found a clue to Faye’s disappearance Thursday in Taylor’s trash can.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office plans a news conference Tuesday.

A public memorial for Faye will be held Friday evening at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.

