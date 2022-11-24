CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of killing six of his coworkers at a Virginia Walmart before turning the gun on himself tried to explain why he opened fire on his colleagues.

The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to the investigative team at 10 On Your Side, FOX 8’s sister station. The note said that the suspect was upset about a recent change in his employment status and claimed his coworkers were harassing him about it.

10 On Your Side reached out to Walmart on Thursday to ask about the change in the suspect’s employment status.

Meanwhile, an employee, who did not want to be named, said they worked with the suspect before leaving the Chesapeake Walmart to take a promotion at a different store. The former employee described the shooter as “carefree and easygoing.”

“From what I saw, he was a good guy, but I’ve heard he had some issues, and they tried to talk him through his issues,” the employee said, noting that he didn’t know the suspect to have any anger issues.

“I knew some of the victims,” the employee said. “They were good people. They were real good people. Just came in and did their job, usually had a pretty good demeanor and got along with everybody.”