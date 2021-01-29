Source: Canada to quarantine travelers at own expense in hotels

**For a story on pets and the COVID-19 vaccine, watch the video below.

TORONTO (AP) — An official familiar with the matter says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce stricter restrictions on travelers response to new, likely more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus.

That includes making it mandatory for travelers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition anonymity as they were not authorized to speak ahead of Friday’s planned announcement.

Trudeau has said such measures could be imposed suddenly and bluntly warned against nonessential trips abroad.

A second official said the reason for new measures is concern over new variants of the virus.