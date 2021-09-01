Souper Market closing downtown Cleveland location

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Souper Market announced Tuesday that its downtown location was closed for good.

“After a good but short run at 1900 E. 6th St., we are done as of today,” they wrote on Facebook.

They said there are new building owners who have different plans for the building.

But, a new location is coming, they say.

“We will reopen downtown at the Standard building, hopefully within a few months time,” they wrote.

They have other locations in Lakewood, Ohio City, Midtown and Kamm’s corners.