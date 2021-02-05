Christopher Plummer, ‘Sound of Music’ star, oldest actor to win an Oscar, dies at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Christopher Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history, has died. He was 91.

Plummer died Friday morning at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager

Over more than 50 years in the industry, Plummer enjoyed varied roles ranging from the film “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” to the voice of the villain in 2009′s “Up” and as a canny lawyer in Broadway’s “Inherit the Wind.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 26: Actors Julie Andrews (L) and Christopher Plummer attend the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala 50th anniversary screening of “The Sound Of Music” at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on March 26, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images)

29th July 1978: Actor, Christopher Plummer as Sherlock Holmes, during the filming of ‘Murder by Decree’ in Clink Street, London. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 20: Actor Christopher Plummer speaks onstage during the ‘ Great Performances/”Barrymore” ‘ panel discussion at the PBS portion of the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association tour at Langham Hotel on January 20, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 26: Actor Christopher Plummer attends as AT&T presents the U.S. premiere of “The Exception” at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on on April 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for AT&T)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Actor Christopher Plummer and wife Elaine Taylor arrive at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 18: (L-R) Director Ridley Scott, actors Charlie Plummer and Christopher Plummer attend the after party for the premiere of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s “All the Money in The World” at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre on December 18, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Canadian actor Christopher Plummer and his wife, actress Elaine Taylor in his 40-year-old Invicta, UK, 22nd October 1971. (Photo by Dove/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 02: Actor Christopher Plummer arrives at the AFI FEST 2009 screening of Sony Pictures Classics’ “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus” at the Chinese Theater on November 2, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Actor Christopher Plummer, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for ‘Beginners,’ poses in the press room at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

But it was opposite Julie Andrews as von Trapp that made him a star. He played an Austrian captain who must flee the country with his folk-singing family to escape service in the Nazi navy, a role he lamented was “humorless and one-dimensional.” Plummer spent the rest of his life referring to the film as “The Sound of Mucus” or “S&M.”

“We tried so hard to put humor into it,” he told The Associated Press in 2007. “It was almost impossible. It was just agony to try to make that guy not a cardboard figure.”

The role catapulted Plummer to stardom, but he never took to leading men parts, despite his silver hair, good looks and ever-so-slight English accent. He preferred character parts, considering them more meaty.

Plummer had a remarkable film renaissance late in life, which began with his acclaimed performance as Mike Wallace in Michael Mann’s 1999 film “The Insider,” continued in films such 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind” and 2009′s “The Last Station,” in which he played a deteriorating Tolstoy and was nominated for an Oscar.