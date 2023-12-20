(WJW) – Sorry! A new survey finds Ohioans are some of the most likely people to apologize in the country.

According to the research from Preply, an online language learning marketplace, Ohioans say “sorry” on average 4 times per day. But, while Ohioans say they’re sorry a lot, they may not actually mean it. Ohio ranked 6th in the country for the least sincere apologies.

The research surveyed more than 2,000 Americans. According to the findings, genuine remorse and taking responsibility are the most important characteristics of an apology.

The survey found Iowa, Utah, and Ohio gave the most apologies per day. But, Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Illinois gave the most sincere apologies.

Which states apologize the least? California, North Caroline and Texas.